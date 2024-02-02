‘Suits' spinoff confirmed and will begin production in March 2024

After months of speculation, a "Suits" spinoff is officially in the works for NBC, the network announced on Thursday.

Titled "Suits: L.A.," the series will be set in Los Angeles and will continue to include the high-stakes legal drama the original "Suits" has become known for.

The show will begin production in March 2024 in Vancouver, Canada.

Although not much is still known about the new series, "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh, who will return for "Suits: L.A.," gave a sneak peak into what will be in store for fans when the series airs.

''Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved,'' Korsh said in a press release.

A return by any of the original series' characters has not been confirmed, but the new series will take place in the same world as the original "Suits," which would leave the door open to such a return.

Patrick J. Adams, who played the lead character Michael Ross on the original series, said he would be interested in having a "Suits" return with his costar and on-screen love interest, Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane on the show.

"I think Meghan is a fantastic actress," Adams exclusively told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight at the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7. "We'd be lucky to have her back in the industry."

Members of the main cast of the original "Suits," minus Markle, made an appearance to present an award during the 2024 Golden Globes, which fueled even more speculation that the series, which aired from 2011 to 2019 on USA Network, was gearing up for a return following its stunning rise in popularity on streaming in recent months (it can be seen on Netflix or Peacock).

"I'm totally astounded it's found a second life," Adams said at the Golden Globes on the show's new-found success. "I feel honored. When you walk away from a show, you think that's it and you're going to move on to something else and just to know that a whole new generation of people are finding it and loving it—loving it almost more than they loved it the first time around, it's incredible."

A release date has not been announced for "Suits: L.A.," so stay tuned for more information on the new series at a later date.

