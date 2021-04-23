Fenway Park

Summer Concerts Are Back at Fenway Park. Here's Who's Playing and When

New Kids on the Block kick off the Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series on July 16, 2021

By Asher Klein

This file photo shows the scoreboard at Fenway Park showing Billy Joel's name.
Paul Marotta/Getty Images, File

The Boston Red Sox have unveiled the summer concert schedule at Fenway Park for 2021.

The shows, part of the Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series, were pushed back from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it's possible the concerts could be canceled or postponed again because of the virus.

Here's who's playing:

New Kids on the Block: July 16

Def Leppard & Motley Crue: July 17-18

Guns N Roses: August 3

Billy Joel: August 4

Green Day: August 5

Lady Gaga: August 7

Maroon 5: September 12

Aerosmith: September 14

Boston's own New Kids on the Block visited Fenway Park Wednesday where they will play their only concert of 2020. It will be the third time the guys take the stage at the historic ball park on Sept. 19. and they're doing it with fellow Bostonians, Bell Biv Devoe!

