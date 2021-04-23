Summer Concerts Are Back at Fenway Park. Here's Who's Playing and When

The Boston Red Sox have unveiled the summer concert schedule at Fenway Park for 2021.

The shows, part of the Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series, were pushed back from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it's possible the concerts could be canceled or postponed again because of the virus.

Here's who's playing:

New Kids on the Block: July 16

Def Leppard & Motley Crue: July 17-18

Guns N Roses: August 3

Billy Joel: August 4

Green Day: August 5

Lady Gaga: August 7

Maroon 5: September 12

Aerosmith: September 14

