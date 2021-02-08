Suzanne Somers Confronts Nearly Naked Home Intruder During Facebook Live Video

Suzanne Somers was filming a makeup video on Facebook Live on Friday when an intruder interrupted her broadcast.

The "Three's Company" star, 74, was taken off guard when a man, who turned out to be lost, entered the Palm Springs, California, property she shares with her husband, Alan Hamel.

Somers confirmed the incident happened to Page Six, telling them the man "barely had any clothes on.”

TODAY has reached out to Somers and Hamel for additional comment.

"I just heard a person," Somers said in the midst of describing a lipstick.

At that point, we see Somers turn her head and have a conversation with the stranger who stayed off-camera throughout the exchange. We hear the man speak to Somers, telling her that he was "terrified" and that "there were ghosts following me."

"Who are you?" Somers asked the intruder.

"You shouldn't be here," Somers said firmly, turning to the camera to give a wide-eyed look of surprise to her viewers, indicating that this guest was definitely unexpected and not invited into her home.

"I'm not a scary person," the stranger insisted.

"I know," said Somers. "But I'm not used to people being on our property. And we're doing a show right now," she said pointing to the camera.

"I apologize," the intruder responded.

"So can you go?" she asked him, keeping her cool as she gives the man directions to get off of her property and be on his way. "Alan, can you show him the door?" she asked, giving another wide-eyed look to her viewers.

When the stranger offered her a gift, Somers said she didn't want anything.

"You seem like a very nice person, but you shouldn't be here," she said.

"I'm sorry about that," Somers said to her viewers. "I'm as shocked as you all are."

"He acted like it was all OK. It was not OK," she added. "You don't want to make Alan Hamel mad by trespassing."

Somers has been married to Hamel for 44 years, and with him for 54 years. In October, she was injured when they both fell down the stairs at home — Hamel was OK but Somers needed to undergo neck surgery and take a temporary break from her Facebook Live broadcasts.

"We all experienced something together," Somers said before going back to describing the lipstick. A moment later she stopped again to comment on the intrusion. "I'm shocked by that," she said, putting her hand to her chest.

"At least we all witnessed it together," she said. "Wow."

Fans posted messages of concern in the comments on Facebook but Somers let viewers know there was no need to worry about her.

"All clear and safe!" she posted. "Thanks for your concern. Have a great weekend."

