T.J. Miller gives update on Ryan Reynolds after calling him ‘mean'

T.J. Miller has no bad blood with his "Deadpool" costar Ryan Reynolds.

Two years after saying that he would never work with Reynolds again, the "Silicon Valley" alum shared insight on his current relationship with the Marvel actor, with whom he costarred in 2016's "Deadpool" and 2018's "Deadpool 2."

"We talked a little while ago," Miller said on SiriusXM's "The Bonfire" Nov. 12, per Entertainment Weekly. "He's just been such a good friend right now."

So, does that mean he is open to teaming up with Reynolds on a future "Deadpool?" The 43-year-old — whose Weasel character did not appear in 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine" — added, "That would be awesome."

The update comes two years after Miller accused Reynolds of ragging on him while reshooting a "Deadpool 2" scene. Calling it a "really weird moment," Miller said that Reynolds — while filming as the character of "Deadpool" — was "horrifically mean" during the shoot.

"But, to me as if I'm Weasel," he explained during a 2022 appearance on "The Adam Carolla Show." "He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie."

Looking back at the experience, Miller said at the time, "Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again."

However, Miller later clarified that he did not mean to publicly call out his costar, saying that it was "a misunderstanding" and Reynolds had privately emailed him after hearing about his on-set experience.

"It was very cool for him to say, 'Hey, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this,'" Miller shared on SiriusXM's "Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show" in October 2022. "We sort of just hashed it out really quickly."

He added that he did not think the story would pick up much traction.

"What's ridiculous is it was just me telling a story from on set that I thought was weird, that was it," Miller noted. "A big problem I have in general is kind of not thinking about what the repercussions of saying this or that would be."

