Taylor Swift Donates Thousands to UK Student's University Fund

"Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor," singer wrote

Victoria Mano, 18, had received an offer to study mathematics at the U.K.'s University of Warwick, after gaining top marks in her A-Level exams, which are similar to SATs in the U.S.

However, she was not eligible for maintenance loans or grants in the U.K., having only moved to the country four years ago from Portugal to live with relatives in London.

So in a bid to raise money, she set up an online fundraising page with a £40,000 ($53,000) target.

After her story was shared on social media, she had raised almost half of that when the pop star stepped in to make up the remaining £23,373 ($30,000) on Thursday.

"I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality," Swift wrote in a message alongside her donation. "I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."

