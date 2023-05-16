Taylor Swift Fans Getting Ready for Gillette Stadium Shows

Gillette Stadium is officially getting ready for it. Crews are busy building the stage for three nights of sold-out Taylor Swift concerts, but there are also a lot of rules you have to follow -- even if you do not have tickets to the show.

Signs are up across Route 1 letting everyone know they will be in trouble if they walk into one of the parking lots and do not have tickets to the concert. It's a big change from some of the previous stops on Swift's tour, where fans were allowed to tailgate right outside of the stadiums during the concert.

"It would be nice to still be a part of the tour without actually having a ticket," fan Anna Rosenberg said.

With tickets going for several grand apiece, Rosenberg has yet to purchase any, but she still plans on driving from New York with her friend to tailgate. She joined a Facebook group with other fans who do not have tickets are hoping to do the same thing.

"We still plan to dress up, make friendship bracelets and meet up," Rosenberg said.

The Lafayette House Restaurant rents out 140 spots. The pre-paid spots are already sold out for all three days. There will be a few available at the gate on a first-come, first-serve basis, but the owner said the phone has not stopped ringing. It was so bad during Mother's Day brunch, he had to disconnect the phones.

"I couldn't talk to people about Swift. I had to take care of moms. I have four lines and they ring non stop open to close," owner Ron Young said.

Devlin Reuss is one of many fans who plans to carpool and then walk from a neighbor's home near the stadium. Being on the autism spectrum, he said Swift's music has helped him get through some of the toughest times in his life so he wouldn't miss this concert no matter how long it takes him to get to it.

"Taylor is worth it. I will always go the extra mile for her," Reuss said.