Taylor Swift has another night out with Brittany Mahomes, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner

Originally appeared on E! Online

Welcome to girls' night, it's been waitin' for you.

Taylor Swift was joined by Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevigne and Brittany Mahomes for dinner at Bond St. in New York City on Nov. 4. And in true squad fashion, the whole place was dressed to the nines.

The "Cruel Summer" singer tapped into her reputation era with a black long-sleeved top, short pleated skirt and thigh-high leather boots. Meanwhile, Gomez was bundled up in a sweater dressed cinched at the waist with a beige belt.

Turner—who has been out with Swift several times since her breakup from Joe Jonas—opted for a blue ensemble consisting of a plaid blazer, jeans and matching heels, while Gigi rocked head-to-toe black.

Sticking with her edgy style, Delevigne donned a checkered bucket hat, oversized leather jacket and denim jeans made to look like chaps.

As for the newest member of the squad? Mahomes stood tall and painted the town blue in an indigo corset top with coordinating wide-legged pants and a long white coat.

The outing comes more than a week after Swift and Mahomes were seen cementing their friendship with a cute handshake—complete with a hip bump—during a Kansas City Chiefs game. On Oct. 22, the two were seen cheering on Swift's flame Travis Kelce and Brittany's husband Patrick Mahomes—with whom she shares kids Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 9 months—Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Later, Patrick joked that he and Kelce needed to up their game in their yearslong friendship after seeing how their significant others have struck up a close bond in recent months.

"I need to talk to Travis because me and Travis don't even have a handshake yet. So I mean, they're ahead of the game on us," the quarterback quipped during an Oct. 23 interview with Kansas City radio show KCSP (610 AM). "So we're gonna get on the whiteboard, and me and Trav are gonna figure out a handshake so that we can try to one up theirs."

