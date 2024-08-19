United Kingdom

Taylor Swift meets with families affected by England stabbing attack 

Taylor Swift arranged a special visit at her London Eras Tour shows for the families affected by the Southport stabbing attack, which left three young children dead.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour – London, UK
Taylor Swift is spending time with a meaningful group of people.

Weeks after a stabbing attack at an event themed around the Grammy winner’s music in Southport, England, left three children dead and 10 others injured, she made sure to do something special for the families.

During her Eras Tour shows in London on Aug. 15 and 16, Swift visited individuals affected by the tragedy, posing for photos as seen in images shared to social media.

In the wake of the attack, the 34-year-old had shared a message expressing her grief.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock…” Swift wrote on her July 30 Instagram Story. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.”

She continued, “These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

On July 30, local Merseyside police confirmed Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, had died following the stabbing attack, which had left a number of other adults and children in critical condition.

Days later, it was confirmed that 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana had been the individual arrested in connection to the attack — authorities had previously kept his identity a secret due to his being underage, however, following his first appearance in court Aug. 1, during which he did not speak, presiding judge Andrew Menary did not impose any reporting restrictions on his identity.

Rudakubana was charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article in connection to the attack. He has not yet entered a plea, and instead do so on Oct. 25, the current date for his trial preparation hearing. His trial is tentatively scheduled to begin Jan. 20.

During the Aug. 1 hearing, Judge Menary did not set bail, telling Rudakubana, according to Liverpool Echo, "You are remanded into youth accommodation detention until proceedings are completed. I am not granting you bail today."

A 17-year-old is facing 3 counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder after a deadly stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift themed dance class in the UK.
