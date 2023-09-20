Taylor Swift partners with Google for a vault song reveal — but it seems there's been a ‘Glitch'

Taylor Swift fans were struggling Tuesday as the pop sensation sent them on a virtual Easter egg hunt to reveal her new "1989 (Taylor's Version)" track titles — only to be faced with technical difficulties.

Swift announced her upcoming "1989" re-recording last month while performing in Los Angeles, and that "Taylor's Version" will include previously unreleased songs. Vault songs have been included in her three prior re-recording releases as an extra perk for fans who stream and purchase the albums.

Swift previously revealed vault tracks for “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” by releasing a video of scrambled letters.

Google announced Tuesday that its search function will populate a series of 89 puzzles that fans can solve to eventually reveal the names of those new songs.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.