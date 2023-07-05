Taylor Swift to receive warm welcome from Kansas City with crop art

Kansas City is welcoming Taylor Swift with crop art ahead of her "The Eras Tour" performances set for the weekend.

A company called Precision Mazed created the portrait with the words “KC Welcomes Taylor” over the span of 12 hours.

Rob Stouffer, the mastermind behind the art, has been creating crop art for more than 20 years. It took seven concepts and the opinions of 50 friends and family to bring the vision to life.

“Just recognizing the cultural phenomenon that Taylor Swift is. I mean, she comes to town, it’s a big deal,” Stouffer said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Taylor Swift performs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Friday and Saturday night.