Taylor Swift has broken records and delighted fans on the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, a splashy celebration of her genre- and decade-spanning career.

However, the show was a notoriously tough ticket to get.

And if you missed your chance to attend one of the 52 sold-out concerts she held in arenas around the country, there's still an opportunity to catch the dazzling show.

The "Karma" singer announced in an Instagram post that the Eras Tour is headed to the big screen.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

The epic concert documentary will be playing at AMC movie theaters around the country starting Oct. 13. The theater chain, anticipating high demand from "Swifties," the moniker Swift fans call themselves, said it will play at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at all of its U.S. locations and will be available in IMAX.

AMC also announced that prices will be higher than usual movie tickets. An adult ticket will cost $19.89, an apparent reference to her soon-to-be released album "1989 (Taylor's Version)," and a child's ticket is priced at $13.13, a nod to her favorite number.

Advance ticket sales began Thursday and were already overloading the AMC websites.

While it's not clear how long the big screen version of the show will run for, her live concerts have clocked in at over three hours.

The U.S. leg of the Eras Tour kicked off on March 17 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Super Bowl was played a month earlier. It wrapped up on Aug. 9 after a six-night run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. In all, more than 3 million people attended her shows.

According to a survey by QuestionPro Research and Insights, the Eras Tour generated $5 billion for the U.S. economy, with the money flowing to local and state governments through taxes, cities' tourism industries and local businesses.

Swift is currently on the Latin America leg of her world tour, with stops in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil. She is scheduled to kick off the rest of her international tour in Asia in February 2024 before heading to Europe and the UK next summer.

Ticket sales in Europe mirrored issues that occurred in the U.S. The “Shake It Off” singer’s fan base infamously crashed Ticketmaster when they overcrowded the system during a presale event on Nov. 15. Thousands of people lost tickets after waiting for hours in an online queue and the incident led to a Congressional hearing as both federal and state authorities moved to investigate the fiasco. In July, fans hoping to score tickets in France reported similar issues with accessing Ticketmaster's site, forcing a pause in sales.

Taylor Swift is loving life! During her latest stop on her Eras Tour, the songstress told the crowd in Boston that she's never been happier. "I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever ... And I just want to thank you for being a part of that," she told the crowd. "It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense."