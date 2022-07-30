Taylor Swift is shutting down those who criticize the way you fly when you're soarin' through the sky.

The "All Too Well" singer, 32, recently came under fire online after a study, conducted by sustainability marketing firm Yard, revealed that flights by her private jet have emitted 8,293.54 metric tons of carbon in the last seven months alone. For reference, the study shared that's "1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions."

However, that doesn't mean that Swift was along for the rides. "Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals," a spokesperson for the pop star told E! News in a statement. "To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

The report, which garnered its information from the @celebjets Twitter account, shared that Swift's plane has taken 170 trips and racked up over 22,923 minutes in air since the beginning of this year, which is the equivalent of almost 16 days.

It also noted that the aircraft had an average flight time of around 80 minutes and traveled around 139.36 miles. The plane's shortest flight--which traveled from Missouri to Nashville, Tenn.--clocked in at just 36 minutes.

Swift, who has been recently spotted in both Los Angeles and London, isn't the only celebrity who has been criticized for their perceived private jet usage as of late.

Kylie Jenner also faced backlash online after the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a photo on Instagram of her and Travis Scott standing in front of their two planes with the caption, "You wanna take mine or yours?" Later, a 17-minute flight from her private jet publicized by the @celebjets account went viral. It is unclear if the reality star was on board.

Following the release of the Yard report, several of Swift's fans took to social media to share their thoughts on her private flights, referencing climate change concerns.

"This is very shocking to me, honestly. More and more celebs are emphasizing the importance of reducing emissions, but it's these outrageous overconsumptions that need to be curbed," one fan wrote on Reddit. 'I love Taylor, but I'd never take a statement from her about the climate seriously after seeing this. I really think she has the means to do better."

Another added, "I love Taylor. I also have a strong negative opinion of celebrity private jet culture and think rich people in general have learned to prioritize their comfort and freedom over the rest of us having a safe climate, and I think this is morally wrong of her."

