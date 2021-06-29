Kyle Massey

‘That's So Raven' Actor Kyle Massey Charged for Allegedly Sending Explicit Videos to Girl

Massey, 29, has been charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County Superior Court in Washington

Kyle Massey
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actor Kyle Massey, who starred on "That's So Raven" and other Disney Channel shows, is accused of sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl, according to court documents seen by NBC News.

Prosecutors allege the crime happened between December 2018 and January 2019 and happened over the Snapchat social media platform. Massey, 29, has been charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County Superior Court in Washington.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The girl's mother gave police a flash drive allegedly containing material, court documents say. In some of the videos, there is a man who appears to Massey exposing himself. Others contained explicit content.

Entertainment News

Megan Fox 8 hours ago

Watch Megan Fox's Kids Crash Her TODAY Interview

Gal Gadot 9 hours ago

Gal Gadot Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Jaron Varsano

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Kyle Massey
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us