‘The Bear' season 3 just got a major update for when it will be released

"The Bear" season 3? Yes, chef!

FX Chairman John Landgraf said the widely popular dramedy about a start-up family restaurant in Chicago will return in June, according to Variety. An official release date has not yet been announced.

Landgraf was also able to confirm that the show will have all the season's episodes released at the same time on Hulu, as it did with season 2.

“It wasn’t lost on me or anyone who worked on the show that it was anxiety-inducing,” Landgraf said at an event Feb. 9, according to Variety. “So we made a decision to drop the whole thing because it has a beautiful, uplifting ending.”

Little else is known about the upcoming season, but filming was confirmed to be returning to Chicago later this month.

It has already been a successful, and spicy, 2024 for "The Bear," and its stars, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

The show won 10 Emmy Awards in January, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for White and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Edebiri.

As for White, "The Iron Claw" actor also starred in a Calvin Klein underwear ad campaign last month that had many taking notice.

Jeremy Allen White is bringing the heat for his Calvin Klein debut. The 32-year-old actor stripped down to only his underwear for the brand's Spring 2024 global campaign.

And Edebiri had a big reveal as well, in a way, when she hosted "Saturday Night Live."

During her hosting stint, Edebiri confronted Nikki Haley and even appeared to own up to her past comment that Jennifer Lopez's "whole career is one long scam." Lopez was the musical guest for Edebiri's episode.

In a hilarious game show sketch called "Why'd You Say It?" Edebiri's character goes on an outburst that seemingly alludes to her 2020 comments about Lopez on the "Scam Goddess" podcast.

“We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid," Edebiri, as a game show contestant, said.

“But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online,” she added.