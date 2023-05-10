The Beatles' ‘Here Comes The Sun' Enters Spotify's Billions Club

The Beatles' song "Here Comes The Sun" is still a massive hit.

As a matter of fact, the classic single is the latest of 406 tracks to join Spotify's Billions Club -- becoming the first song by the legendary band to reach one billion streams.

The sun is shining today because The Beatles have officially joined the #BillionsClub. Welcome Here Comes The Sun to the club ☀️ https://t.co/cCJhsFi4V1 pic.twitter.com/9wwKRTd2gB — Spotify (@Spotify) May 9, 2023

Featured in the Beatles' 1969 album "Abbey Road," written by George Harrison, the song was given a remix in 2019 to promote the 50th-anniversary reissue of the aforementioned classic.

You may be wondering why it took the Beatles so long to earn one billion streams on Spotify.

One of the reasons is that the band's music was not available for online distribution until 2010 when its projects were released onto iTunes.

The Beatles' albums were then distributed on Spotify and other streaming services in December of 2015.

"Here Comes The Sun" reportedly marks the first song from the 1960s to reach Spotify’s Billions Club.