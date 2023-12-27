‘The Crown's Dominic West details fallout with pal Prince Harry

Originally appeared on E! Online

Prince Harry sent his friendship with Dominic West to the Tower.

When "The Crown" star stepped up to take on the role of Prince Charles during the Netflix show's final two seasons, it wasn't his first glimpse at royal life. After all, once upon a time, the Duke of Sussex counted the actor as a friend after the duo trekked along the Langjökull Glacier in Iceland as part of the 2013 Walking With the Wounded challenge.

But that's not to say West reached out to Harry for advice on playing a royal, as the two aren't exactly on speaking terms today.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"No, we sort of — no," "The Wire" alum told Times Radio in an interview released Dec. 24 of whether he reached out to Harry. "I said too much in a press conference, and so we didn't speak after that."

As for what exactly he said to make Harry put a freeze on the friendship? "I think I was asked what we did to celebrate when we got there," West noted, "and probably said something too much."

"The Crown" Season 6 Official Photos

While West, who was joined by costar Jonathan Pryce in the interview, didn't elaborate further on his and Harry's falling out, he appeared to be referencing comments he made in 2014 about the group's rowdy celebrations after finishing their journey to the Arctic.

"Most of us, Harry included, just went on a two-day bender," West revealed in a press conference at the time, per ABC News, "with the Icelandic truck drivers who had brought some lethal home brew with them."

"The Affair" star, who also cited Harry's ability to construct the group's temporary toilets, added that their post-trek partying included drinking champagne out of the prosthetic legs of fellow hiker Duncan Slater.

But while West wasn't able to get Harry's advice while gearing up to play his dad on "The Crown" ahead of assuming the role for season five, the duke did help shape the 54-year-old's performance on the sixth and final season of the series.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sending their gratitude this holiday season. On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their 2023 virtual holiday card.

In fact, Harry's memoir "Spare" proved vital in helping prepare West for the emotional moment Charles reveals to young Harry and his brother Prince William that their mom Princess Diana had died. "I bought it immediately," West told Variety in an interview published Dec. 14, "and I think it did slightly affect the way we played that key scene where he wakes Harry up."

As for whether Harry will see how his recollections shaped his former pal's performance, he's admitted to tuning into the royal drama.

"It's fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth," he explained on "The Late Late Show" in 2021. "I am way more comfortable with 'The Crown' than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Because it's the difference between, that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."