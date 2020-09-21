The Emotions Singer Pamela Hutchinson Dead at 61

Pamela Hutchinson, singer from the iconic R&B group The Emotions, died on Sept. 18, 2020. She was 61 years old.

The news was reported by the group's official Facebook page. The cause of death was only listed as "health challenges that she’d been battling for several years."

“In loving memory, we are saddened to announce the passing of our sister, Pamela Rose Hutchinson, on Friday, September 18, 2020," the statement said. "Pam succumbed to health challenges that she’d been battling for several years. Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace."

“During this time, the family kindly asks for fans and friends to respect our privacy,” the statement continued. “We appreciate all kind words, photos, and videos you may want to post for our beloved Pamela and of course your loving prayers. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. We love you, Pamela!”

The Grammy Award–winning girl group hailed from Chicago, Illinois. The group started out in gospel music but later transitioned into R&B and disco. The Emotions consisted of different members throughout the years, beginning with sisters Wanda, Sheila and Jeanette. The youngest sister, Pamela, joined the group for their 1977 album "Rejoice."

Named by VH1 as one of the 18 most influential girl groups of all time, The Emotions are best known for their 1977 single "Best of My Love" that was written and produced by Earth Wind & Fire’s creative genius, Maurice White.

The single achieved huge success in the United States, remaining on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five non-consecutive weeks and reaching number one on the R&B Singles Chart. The popular track later received a Platinum certification from RIAA and won the group a Grammy and American Music Award.

Two years later, The Emotions were featured on Earth Wind & Fire's hugely successful “Boogie Wonderland." They’ve been sampled by the likes of Mariah Carey, LL Cool J, Tupac Shakur, Toni Braxton, Kanye West and Janet Jackson, to name just a few.

