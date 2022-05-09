The Highly Anticipated Avatar Sequel Trailer Will Transport You Back to Pandora

It's time to travel back to Pandora.

13 years after the release of the first "Avatar" film, 20th Century Studios released the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water," which hits theaters on Dec. 16.

The James Cameron-created film is "set more than a decade after the events of the first film" and "begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids)," according to the film's description, "the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

The trailer opens with soothing music, underwater scenes and breathtaking landscapes that will transport you back into the world of "Avatar."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I know one thing," Jake says to Neytiri in the trailer. "This family is our fortress."

The film returns with original cast members, including Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Sigourney Weaver in a new role. Kate Winslet joins the cast as Ronal, along with Michelle Yeoh as Dr. Karina Mogue and Oona Chaplin as Varang.

2022 TV Premiere Dates

At over $2.8 billion in revenue, the first "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing film of all time.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" -- produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, with executive producers David Valdes and Peter M. Tobyansen -- was initially set to be released in December 2014 and was pushed back seven times.

Avatar 2 finished filming back in 2020, along with Avatar 3, which is slated to premiere in 2024. Cameron noted that both films were shot together along with "a little bit of 4," in an interview with Variety.

Watch the trailer above and get ready to head to theaters when "Avatar: The Way of Water" premieres Dec. 16.