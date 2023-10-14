‘The Sandlot' star Marty York's mom found dead, suspect arrested

Originally appeared on E! Online

Marty York, best known for playing Alan "Yeah-Yeah" McClennan in the 1993 film "The Sandlot," is mourning the killing of his mother.

Deanna Esmaeel, a deputy in the Del Norte County Sheriff's Office in Crescent City Calif., was found dead at her home Oct. 12. She was 67. A day later, her boyfriend Daniel James Walter, who in July changed his name to Edward Patrick Davies, was arrested in Curry County, Oregon on suspicion of murder in connection with her death, the department said in a statement on Facebook. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

Before the suspect was detained, York shared news of his mother's death on his Instagram, along with Walter's arrest warrant. "This is the hardest post I'll ever have to write but I found out from the sheriff department last night that my mother was murdered by a man she was seeing," he wrote. "The emotions I have are horrible right now between rage, vengance, crying."

York later commented, "I just want my mom back."

The actor received messages of condolences from fans and former colleagues, including "Boy Meets World" alum Danielle Fishel. York had appeared on a few episodes of the '90s teen series.

"Marty, this is unreal. A true nightmare," the actress wrote. "We love you and I hope justice is served FAST."

"The Secret World of Alex Mack" alum Natanya Ross commented, "I love you so much. We're gonna get through this together."

Esmaeel's death remains an active homicide investigation.

"We are all deeply heartbroken with the loss of Deputy Esmaeel," Del Norte County Sheriff Garrett Scott said in a statement on Facebook. "Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and co-workers."