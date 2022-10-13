‘The Vault' of COZI TV to Air 5 Halloween Movie Classics

COZI TV is opening its vault for a special Halloween weekend treat.

In addition to their regular Halloween features like "The Munsters" marathon and the infamous prank-filled "Roseanne" Halloween episodes, COZI TV will broadcast a selection of five of the most renowned Halloween movie titles.

How to Watch 'The Vault' of COZI TV:

On Saturday, October 29, the following five movies will air back-to-back beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

7 p.m. "The Wolfman" (1941)

8:30 p.m. "The Mummy" (1932)

10 p.m. "Dracula" (1931)

11:30 p.m. "Creature from the Black Lagoon" (1954)

1 a.m. "The Invisible Man" (1933)

The familiar tropes of the werewolf, mummy, Dracula and other monsters laid the foundation for Universal Classic Monsters, a media franchise based on a series of horror films primarily produced by Universal Pictures from the 1930s to the 1950s.

"The Universal Monsters were really one of the first movie 'universes' with cross-over appearances and the injection of comedy with the Abbott and Costello films," Tom Hill, Creative Director COZI TV said. "It was ground-breaking in the way they built the franchise."

Pop culture has taken the images, phrases and ideas about how monsters work from these classic films and built upon them to create the horror genre that we know and love.

"Von Helsing" (2004) paid homage to "Dracula," while "Young Frankenstein" (1974) and "Hotel Transylvania" (2012) were a spoof. In the iconic 1964-66 TV series, "The Munsters," several of the Universal monsters made “guest-starring” appearances.

Today, social media is brimming with memes on the “Official Universal Monsters” Instagram account and on other “unofficial” groups where artists generate content based on these classic films.

“We had noticed how vibrant and engaged the Universal Monsters fans were on social media, which inspired us to seek out the movies themselves,” Hill said.

