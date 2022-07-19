‘The Voice' and ‘AGT' Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Fans of "America's Got Talent" and "The Voice" are remembering Nolan Neal.

The singer, who was a contestant on both talent competition series, died July 18, the Davidson County Medical Examiner in Tennessee confirmed to E! News. He was 41 years old.

A cause of death has yet to be revealed. Police told TMZ that Neal's roommate called them after finding his body in a bedroom. E! News has reached out to Davidson County authorities but has yet to hear back.

Neal tried out for season 10 of "The Voice" in 2016. While he didn't make it past the blind auditions, he came back to compete on season 11 later that year, turning all four coaches' chairs with his rendition of Elton John's song "Tiny Dancer" and joining Adam Levine's team. Neal, who was also at one time a touring member of the rock band Hinder, was eliminated during the knockout round.

Four years later, Neal appeared on "America's Got Talent." During his audition, the musician explained he wanted to appear on the show to share his story of what he went through, including his father dying by suicide and his personal battle with substance abuse. Neal performed his original song "Lost," noting he wrote it after finishing treatment and that it was the first song he wrote sober. He received a standing ovation from the audience and went on to compete in several more rounds before being eliminated in the quarterfinals.

After his time on the shows, Neal continued to share his journey with his fans. In December 2021, he released "Shadow of the Man I Used to Be," describing it as an "original song about my recent relapse." Neal would also support his followers on their own journeys.

"If you're struggling with substance addiction please DM me. I may be able to help you," he wrote in a June Facebook post. "Your message will only be read by me and will be kept 100% anonymous. #Recovery."

TMZ was first to report news of Neal's death.