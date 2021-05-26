‘The Voice' Crowns Cam Anthony Season 20 Winner

After 10 years and 20 seasons, we’re still not tired of crowning a winner of “The Voice.”

Tuesday night, after two nights of live shows and performances from contestants, competitors and other celebrities, America voted for their newest reigning champ.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Philadelphia native Cam Anthony, 19, took home the top title, with Florida country music artist Kenzie Wheeler, 23, coming in second place.

With Anthony’s win, coach Blake Shelton has officially won the show eight times, more than any other coach.

"Cam, your artistry has shown through all season and your impact to this show will live on for a lifetime," Shelton tweeted later. "Congratulations on the big win! Now time to celebrate!!!!!!"

Cam, your artistry has shown through all season and your impact to this show will live on for a lifetime. Congratulations on the big win! Now time to celebrate!!!!!!! @CamAnthony #TeamBlake @NBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/FhlIADoKk8 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 26, 2021

Apart from Anthony, Shelton most recently won in Season 18 with Mississippi native Todd Tilghman, then 42, taking home top honors for Team Blake in the first-ever remote finale. The season was interrupted, of course, by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday night, Shelton and Anthony sang Fine Young Cannibals' "She Drives Me Crazy" despite the two being "pretty different when it comes to singing."

Moments before, Shelton also performed with his other finalist, Jordan Matthew Young, a rendition of George Strait's "All My Ex's Live in Texas."

Coach Kelly Clarkson took the stage with Wheeler for a classic country song. The two performed Keith Whitley's "When You Say Nothing at All," while coach Nick Jonas performed Foo Fighters' "Best of You" with his finalist, Rachel Mac.

Coach John Legend and his finalist, Victor Solomon sang "Someday We'll All Be Free," by Donny Hathaway.

After Anthony was announced as the winner, he finally got to hug Shelton on air as coronavirus pandemic restrictions were recently eased.

"This has been the time of my life," Anthony said. He went on to thank Shelton for letting him "explore my artistry…and have as much fun with it as possible."

Shelton also thanked Anthony for giving the show his all and being an outspoken advocate for change.

"You being on this show and giving us the chance to be a part of your journey has changed the show forever and we’ve been needing that,” he said.

Monday night, Anthony performed an inspired version of Cynthia Erivo's "Stand Up,” after reading a letter about changing the world on-air.

His performance earned him the praises of Shelton and Legend.

Both agreed Anthony was a blessing to the show.

"On the 20th season, God put this young man in my life here on ‘The Voice’ that may change everything for this show. I do believe that,” Shelton said. “I want people out there to know that the only thing bigger than Cam's talent is his heart and his mind. And you just saw it there on the stage, man. Congratulations. Thank you for being here, man."

Legend echoed Shelton’s sentiments.

“Watching you up here, the amount of just God-given talent that you have, but also the level of just professionalism, performance ability, all the things that you need to be a superstar artist, you really have it,” he said. “You have all of i, and it’s just amazing to watch you do what you’re supposed to be doing in this world. It’s a blessing for all of us. That was a beautiful performance.”

Two-time coach Nick Jonas will sit out in the upcoming season of the show. Pop star and recent bride Ariana Grande will take a seat in the iconic spinning red chairs. No word yet on an exact season 21 will kick off, but the show will return after the standard summer hiatus sometime in September.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: