The Weeknd has a new album and a new tour to go with it.

On Friday, The Weeknd released "Hurry Up Tomorrow" as the final part of a trilogy of albums. The recording superstar also announce a new stadium tour, "After Hours Til Dawn."

The Weeknd concert presale details

Fans can sign up for presale access for The Weeknd's upcoming tour through Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern.

The presale will run from Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. until Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.

Cash App Visa card customers will have an exclusive presale starting Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.

The Weeknd onsale date

General on-sale tickets for The Weekend's 2025 North American stadium tour will begin Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at the official tour site.

