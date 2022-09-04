The Weeknd Ends LA Concert After Losing Voice, Apologizes to Fans

After playing a sold out show at SoFi Stadium on Friday, The Weeknd came on stage to a crowded stadium on Saturday to announce he had lost his voice and had to end the show.

Fans packed SoFi Stadium for the second night in a row waiting to see the Canadian singer and songwriter during his After Hours Til Dawn tour.

However, in the middle of the concert he came on stage to announce that he had to end the show.

“I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now,” The Weeknd said. “I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good. Get your money back.”

The artist tweeted that he felt his voice go out during the first song and promised fans he would make it up to them with a new date.

“I apologize, I’m so sorry, I love you guys so much,” he said to the crowd of fans.

Fans could be heard exclaiming in disappointment as the singer announced he would plan another show for them, saying he could not give them the show he wanted.

“He just came out of nowhere and he’s like oh I lost my voice guys and he just said he’ll give us our money back or something like that,” Sean Ziko, a Torrance resident said. “It sounded like he was about to cry.”

During what appeared to be the performance of his song “Can’t Feel My Face,” the crowd cheered to an empty stage and sang along to the song.

Fans were confused as to what was happening when they saw The Weeknd was not continuing with the concert.

A large crowd of concertgoers was seen exiting SoFi Stadium after the show was canceled.