They're Back! See the First Trailer for the ‘Teletubbies' Reboot on Netflix

“Over the hills and far away, Teletubbies come to play.”

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are back in a new “Teletubbies” reboot premiering November on Netflix.

Actor Tituss Burgess narrates the latest iteration, which features new Sun Babies and “wonder-filled adventures.” The trailer begins with the four colorful Teletubbbies strolling through the green hills and waving hello.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfRabeZKl-4

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Teletubbies love tubby custard. Teletubbies love dancing,” Burgess says in the clip, as the Teletubbies prance around and are seen inside their Tubbytronic Superdome.

“Teletubbies love the Tiddlytubbies and the Teletubbies love each other very much,” the voiceover continues before each Teletubby is introduced.

The adorable trailer ends with a close up of one of the show’s Sun Baby.

The "Teletubbies" reboot was first announced in September. According to the press release, the preschool series will follow the Teletubbies as they learn and grow in the 21st century. Each of the 12 episodes will also include a new and original “Tummy Tales” song.

Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington and Jeremiah Krage are the new Teletubbies performers. “Tummy Tales” will be hosted by Julia Pulo. “Tummy Tales” will be hosted by Julia Pulo.

The original “Teletubbies” first premiered in 1997 on BBC before making its way to the U.S. It aired for five seasons and concluded in February 2001.

The first reboot was released in November 2015. It ran for four seasons before it concluded in late 2018.

This is just one of many shows for preschoolers that Netflix is releasing. TODAY's Savannah Guthrie’s children’s book “Princesses Wear Pants” is also becoming an animated show titled “Princess Power.” The sixth season of “Gabby’s Dollhouse” and a new iteration of “Waffles + Mochi” is also in the works.

“Teletubbies” will be available to stream Nov. 14 on Netflix.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: