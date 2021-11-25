Saying goodbye is never easy to do. So yes, we're already weeping over the "This Is Us" season six trailer.

On Thursday, NBC released the official first look at the critically acclaimed drama's final season, and it included everything from the series' most tear-jerking moments to teases of what's to come for the Pearson family. NBC didn't hold back, as the trailer opened with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) grappling with her Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I'm losing my memory," she shares as fond scenes with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), the Big Three and more flash across the screen. "Sometimes I think about what my very last memory will be before the candle goes out."

This quote reminds us that, while the "This Is Us" story may be coming to a close, we're lucky to have the memory of this incredible TV journey. So, what will the final chapter bring for Rebecca, Jack, Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown)?

This Is Us Season 6: First-Look Photos

From what we can see in the trailer, season six will have plenty of sweet Jack-and-Rebecca moments, more of future Jack Damon (Blake Stadnik), and Phillip (Chris Geere) realizing his feelings for Kate, who is seen crying in one scene.

Oh, and there's another classic Jack pep talk to enjoy, as the Pearson patriarch notes in the trailer, "The kids are old enough to start making memories. Important stuff they're gonna remember for the rest of their lives."

Proving they're the ultimate couple, Rebecca chimes in with her own sentiment, adding, "Until the day is over, there is always a chance you'll remember it for something else."

Well said, Rebecca.

Fans have been bracing themselves for the show's sixth season ever since creator Dan Fogelman confirmed it would be the NBC drama's last.

"Whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favorite thing," he wrote on Twitter back in May. "While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We'll work hard to stick the landing."

The final chapter of "This Is Us" premieres Tuesday, Jan. 4 on NBC.

"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore, who is expecting her first child, talks about how her research for the show affected her perception of childbirth.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)