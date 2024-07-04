TikTok executive Govind Sandhu diagnosed with stage 4 cancer at 38

Originally appeared on E! Online

Govind Sandhu is giving insight into his personal health.

The head of TikTok Australia’s Global Music Partnerships shared that he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“This wasn’t exactly part of my five-year plan,” Sandhu said in a recent Instagram video. “I thought I was in the best shape of my life, the healthiest I’ve ever been. A Crossfitter who runs ultra-marathons and marathons lives and breathes training, optimizes sleep and recovery, supplements, nutrition.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 38-year-old added that he had returned to Sydney in April after training for weeks in Bali for a marathon. And it wasn’t until the day after the half marathon in May that he experienced some symptoms, which led him to the doctor’s office the next day.

“I just got really bad flu-like symptoms,” Sandhu explained in another video. “In particular, really bad body aches, as well as at the back of my neck all the way down to my shoulder. That night, I had wild body sweats, which would wake me up throughout the night, and I’d be absolutely drenched.”

The executive has continued to update fans amid his cancer battle, which will include six rounds of chemotherapy that is administered every 21 days.

“Daily movement,” he said on Instagram Stories July 3. “A day after cycle two — a little bit of the chemo brain, AKA the brain fog, but not feeling too bad, all things considered. I slept OK, the bowels are moving, which was a bit of an issue straight after cycle one.”

But navigating the emotional toll of his diagnosis is an especially difficult part of the journey.

“Cancer is so complicated, confusing and nuanced,” Sandhu shared. “When you first get diagnosed, it’s so overwhelming to understand what it actually means for you, and it is such a personalized journey. For me, it’s about taking it day by day and step by step. As I’ve said before, controlling what I can in terms of movement, nutrition, diet and do what I can.”