TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg's family shares her cause of death

A cause of death has been revealed for Taylor Rousseau Grigg, the TikTok star who died last week at age 25.

The family’s update comes five days after Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s husband, Cameron Grigg, announced his wife’s “sudden and unexpected” death Oct. 5 on Instagram and also in an update on a GoFundMe.

“No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” Cameron Grigg wrote in his Instagram post.

What happened to Taylor Rousseau Grigg? Cause of death and diagnoses revealed

Taylor Rousseau Grigg died on Oct. 4 after suffering complications from asthma and Addison’s disease, a representative for her family told TODAY.com in a statement. TODAY.com has reached out to Cameron Grigg for comment.

Addison’s disease, also called adrenal insufficiency, is an uncommon chronic condition that occurs when the body doesn’t produce enough of certain hormones, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In people who have been diagnosed with Addison’s disease, the adrenal glands to make too little cortisol and, often, too little of another hormone called aldosterone.

Symptoms of Addison’s disease can included extreme fatigue, weight loss, loss of appetite, low blood pressure, low blood sugar or hypoglycemia, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, muscle and joint pain, irritability and depression.

When sufferers go into acute adrenal failure, they may also experience symptoms such as severe weakness, confusion, pain in the lower back or legs and reduced consciousness or delirium.

Asthma, another condition Grigg had been diagnosed with, causes a person’s airways to narrow and swell and may produce extra mucus, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Asthma can make breathing difficult and can also trigger coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. In some cases, it can lead to a life-threatening asthma attack.

What did Taylor Rousseau Grigg share about her health?

Taylor Rousseau Grigg addressed her health problems in a TikTok posted Aug. 8, without sharing a diagnosis.

She told her more than 1.4 million followers that although she had once been “very athletic,” she was now “not healthy and in good shape” and hadn’t been “in a long time.”

Though she didn’t give specifics about her diagnoses at the time, Taylor Rousseau Grigg said she “got sick” after she and her husband got married in August 2023.

Months prior to posting the video, Taylor Rousseau Grigg said learned she had a “forever diagnosis.”

“You’re seeing me be sick for the whole time that we’re married and not finding out what was wrong until this year … I barely found out what was wrong with me. I was struggling that whole time feeling like I was going to die,” she said.

“It just sucks because I’m 24 years old, I should be in my prime, I should be able to carry my suitcase up the stairs, I should be able to walk to the mailbox, or run, and those are just things that I can’t really do right now,” she said.

What has Taylor Rousseau Grigg's family said about her death?

In his Oct. 5 post on Instagram, Cameron Grigg said his wife had “dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime” but had continued to be “such a light” and “always brought joy to everyone around her.”

He also called Taylor Rousseau Grigg the “most brave and strong woman” he’d ever known.

“Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation,” the grieving husband wrote at the time. “More than anything Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she’s gone from this world,” he added.

A rep from Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s family confirmed she “donated her organs to pediatrics.”

