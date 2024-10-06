TikToker Taylor Rousseau Grigg dead at age 25

Originally appeared on E! Online

The influencer community has lost a rising star.

Taylor Rousseau Grigg, a Texas-based TikToker known for her Western fashion style and shopping and lifestyle vlogs, has died, her family announced Oct. 5. She was 25.

"It is with our deepest condolences that we acknowledge the passing of Taylor, who has now spread her wings," read a post on a GoFundMe page set up by her husband Cameron Grigg. "Her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her."

Grigg also wrote on his Instagram, "Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation. More than anything Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she's gone from this world. And even though her earthly body may have failed her, her memory and life will be carried on forever."

The 24-year-old continued, "While her earthly body is still here waiting to give the gift of life, we know her spirit is in heaven dancing in the streets made of gold with all her beauty and grace. Her endless shoe/boot collection. And her rhinestones and turquoise jewelry."

The cause of Taylor Grigg’s death was not made public. Her husband said her passing was "so sudden and unexpected" and that she had "been in and out of the hospital" since they married in August 2013.

The influencer had referenced her health struggles on social media. "14 days in hospitals. 2 ER visits, 1 surgery. A loss," she wrote on her TikTok in November, alongside footage of her in a hospital and a photo of scars on her torso left from laparoscopic surgery. "A lot of confusion. But God is greater and healing is coming."

She died a month after her birthday. "I turn 25 this week because I got the strength to choose to live another day,” she wrote on her TikTok Sept. 4, “and because I made that decision, I'm not forever 18 or 24."

In addition to Cameron Grigg, the influencer is also survived by her parents, Lauri and Bill Rousseau, and sisters Bailey Rousseau Wagner and Trinity Rousseau.

"Even after meeting Jesus, she is still saving so many lives," Rousseau wrote on her Instagram. "She’s still here with us physically so she can donate her organs, but spiritually she is walking with angels in heaven. After suffering for awhile, she is no longer in pain. She is rejoicing right now. Past those golden gates, this precious soul is dancing, laughing, and finally at peace."

To know Taylor, the 18-year-old said, was to love her.

"She was truly perfect," the influencer's sister wrote. "She has such a beautiful spirit, and she never failed to stick up for a what was right. We made silly videos together, she always did my makeup, and she made sure everyone felt so special in every way. She was so incredibly selfless, and saved so many people lives."

Like Rousseau, Wagner, 30, shared throwback photos of herself with Taylor Grigg in her own Instagram tribute.

"From holding you when you came home from the hospital for the first time to holding you when you left the hospital for the last time.. and holding you all the times in between.." she wrote. "My beautiful baby girl, I’m just not ready to let go. I’ll hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven. I promise to do everything in my power to make sure your legacy is carried on."