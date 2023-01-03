TLC's Chilli Posts About ‘Perfect Timing' After Debuting Matthew Lawrence Romance

God's timing is always right, according to Chilli.

Shortly after debuting her romance with Matthew Lawrence, TLC member Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas shared a cryptic message about things falling into place.

"God has perfect timing," read the quote she posted to Instagram Dec. 31. "Never early and never late. It takes a little patience and a lot of faith."

Chilli, 51, captioned the image, "Won't HE do it!!!!!! Blessed Sabbath Day Everyone." The singer, who shares 25-year-old son Tron Austin with Dallas Austin, added, "May YESHUA bless yall with a WAVE of BLESSINGS in the New Year and every year after!!!#Godissogood."

Just hours earlier, she and Lawrence confirmed their relationship by posting a joint video of themselves dancing to A-ha's "Take On Me." In the caption, they added the hashtags #NewYearsShenanigans #OnesieGang #WeCute.

Chilli's rep told TMZ that she started dating the "Boy Meets World" alum before Thanksgiving, explaining that they spent Christmas together in Atlanta.

Lawrence's new romance comes three months after he finalized his divorce from "Dancing With the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke. The couple, who met in 2006 and tied the knot in 2019, are upholding their premarital agreement with neither receiving spousal support.

After her ex made his new love known, Burke posted a mysterious message of her own. On Jan. 2, she shared a TikTok with the words, "Mood going into 2023," while listening to Bebe Rexha and David Guetta's song "I'm Good (Blue)."

The lyrics? "No, baby, nothing's gonna stop us tonight/ ‘Cause I'm good, yeah, I'm feelin' alright/ Baby, I'ma have the best f--kin' night of my life."

Burke added, "#causeimgood."

She shared a similar sentiment ahead of New Year's about her positive outlook going into 2023.

"When you see me crying at 11:59pm on NYE don't think it's because I'm sad. It's because i fking MADE IT through the year that did everything it could to try and break me," she said in a video on Dec. 28. "And there were a lot of moments I thought it would but here I AM."