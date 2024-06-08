Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri reveals her college plans

Originally appeared on E! Online

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' newest mission: college.

And it seems Suri Cruise already has big plans for her college years with a TikTok from a classmate revealing where she is headed in the fall.

In a video shared on TikTok May 20 with the caption "LaG commitment day," Suri and her friends celebrated which schools they would headed to in the fall, showing off their college sweaters in the video set to the Hannah Montana song "I'll Always Remember You." And the 18-year-old could be seen sporting a red Carnegie Mellon University sweater while making silly faces for the camera and doing a cute dance with her friends.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

And while Holmes — who split with Tom in 2012 — has expressed her desire to keep Suri out of the spotlight she has reflected on their life together. And for the "Batman Begins" actress, letting Suri have a private life was important because she was "so visible at a young age."

A Guide to Tom Cruise's Family

"I really like to protect her," the 45-year-old told Glamour last year. "I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."

And it also meant a lot to the "Dawson's Creek" alum to have Suri sing and do background vocals on her recent projects, 2022's "Alone Together" and 2023's "Rare Objects."

"I hope she always does something on my films," Holmes said. "I always ask her. But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people."

She added, "It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she's my heart."

Tom Cruise is a superstar on both sides of the camera.