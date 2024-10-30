Tom Hanks reveals his movie lines that fans quote the most: ‘People yell a bunch of stuff at me'

Tom Hanks has starred in some of the most memorable movies in history and uttered some of the most famous lines in cinema.

You’ve probably heard or said, “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get,” his famous lines from “Forrest Gump” which is No. 40 on the American Film Institute’s list of greatest movie quotes of all-time. It’s one of many quotes from the film he doesn’t mind hearing to this day.

“No. It’s all great,” he told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie in a segment that aired Oct. 30.

“’Run, Forrest! Run!’ It’s all — no, no, no, no. ‘Shrimp sandwich.’ All of that — no, all of that stuff is great.”

Hanks also says fans recite all sorts of lines from his movies back at him.

“People yell a bunch of stuff at me, you know?” he said.

“I get, ‘Wilson!’ a lot,” he continued, referring to the volleyball he calls for in “Cast Away.”

“‘Brace for impact,’ I get that,” he added, alluding to “Sully.”

The two-time Oscar winner also said people say, “I’m the captain now” from “Captain Phillips,” even though actor Barkhad Abdi said the infamous line. He also cited “Houston, we have a problem” from “Apollo 13” and “Ride like the wind, Bullseye” from “Toy Story 2.”

There’s a litany of lines — he didn’t even mention, “There’s no crying in baseball!” from “A League of Their Own,” which is No. 54 on AFI’s list — that fans can say and Hanks feels fortunate that moviegoers embrace them.

“When someone yells out something from a movie, it’s like they — ‘Here, here’s a nickel, Tom,’ you know? ‘I’m going to pay you back for that line.’ Yeah, you store up enough, you end up being a pretty wealthy guy,” he said.

“You must have a lot of nickels,” Savannah said.

“Just enough. Just enough,” he said.

You can see if Hanks adds any memorable quotes to his list when his new movie, “Here,” opens Nov. 1. It’s a drama about the different people who live on the same plot of land throughout history, shown from the same vantage point. It was a concept that interested Hanks.

“You know, every now and then we get together, we try to make these movies that do things in this optical ‘poptitude’ kind of way that no one has ever seen,” he said.

“Here” reunites Hanks with “Forrest Gump” co-star Robin Wright and that film’s director, Robert Zemeckis.

“I would do anything with Bob and Tom,” Wright told TODAY earlier this week. “And so when he called and said, ‘I don’t know if it’s going to work. It’s never been done before.’ And we all just said, ‘Let’s get onboard.’”

