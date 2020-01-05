Top Looks from the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Take a look at some of the best red carpet looks from the 77th Golden Globe awards.
Jennifer Lopez attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Cate Blanchett attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan.5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Kirsten Dunst attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)
Jennifer Aniston attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan.5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Wesley Snipes arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020. -- (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Helen Mirren attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Elton John and David Furnish attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan.5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Sofía Vergara attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Billy Porter arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan.5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)
Actress Joey King arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)
(From left) South Korean actors Jeong-eun Lee, Yeo-jeong Jo and Kang-ho Song arrive for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)
Bel Powley attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
Barry Jenkins attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan.5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Greta Gerwig attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)