Trailblazing television producer Russell Morash dies at 88

Television producer and director Russell Morash, who was known for creating educational how-to programming for WGBH, launching a new genre, has passed away. He was 88.

Morash was a native of Lexington, Massachusetts, and began working at GBH after graduating from Boston University in 1957, according to the station's website. He spent more than 40 years at the station, creating multiple series and ushering in a new way for viewers to engage with TV. His resume includes titles such as "The French Chef" with Julia Child, "The Victory Garden," "This Old House," and "The New Yankee Workshop."

“Through his work, Russ changed how people interacted with television, increasing the connection between the audience and the programming. His commitment to innovation and to the audience defines our work to this day," Susan Goldberg, president and CEO of GBH, said in a statement.

We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of longtime @GBH Director & Producer Russ Morash.



He is memorialized on today's #GBHMural overlooking the Mass Pike in Boston. Rest easy, RM. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4AtBq0DJg5 — GBH (@GBH) June 24, 2024

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Morash was awarded 14 Emmy awards and a Lifetime Achievement award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Science and was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018.