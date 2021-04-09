Travis Barker Keeps Kourtney Kardashian Close to His Heart With New Tattoo

Travis Barker is wearing his heart on his sleeve--or rather on his chest.

The Blink-182 rocker was spotted shirtless in Hollywood on Thursday, April 8, and fans couldn't help but notice he was sporting a new tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's first name. It looks like the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is a fan of the ink, too, as she shared a close-up of the design on Instagram.

And this may not be the first permanent tribute Travis has gotten for his girlfriend in the past few months. In March, for instance, the musician posted an Instagram video in which he gave himself some ink that read, "You're So Cool!" and some followers thought the penmanship looked pretty similar to Kourtney's. Although, the design appears to have been inspired by a scene from the 1993 movie "True Romance."

"I like you, Clarence," Travis captioned a post, quoting a line from the film. "Always have. Always will."

In December, he also shared a video of himself getting a rendering of the late Audrey Hepburn, an icon Kourtney has said she adores.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Kourtney and Travis began dating around December, according to a source, after being friends and neighbors for years. Since then, they've made their romance Instagram official, gone on a number of dinner dates, enjoyed family vacations and celebrated the holidays together.

"She's very happy dating Travis," a source close to Kourtney told E! News last month. "He is a great boyfriend and really treats her well. He showers her with gifts and compliments. She's enjoying it. It's very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her and it finally happened. They have a great foundation from being friends for so long. They have fun together, their kids like each other and it's working for now. She's loving the attention and having Travis in her life in this new way."

And they're not afraid to show a little PDA on Instagram, either.

On April 9, Kourtney posted a cheeky photo of herself and captioned it, "Watchin' movies, but we ain't seen a thing tonight," borrowing a line from Ariana Grande's song "34+35." Travis then commented on the pic with a simple smiling emoji with devilish horns.

Kourtney also gave Travis hair credit, posting, "And he braids."