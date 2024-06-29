Travis Kelce has best reaction to Taylor Swift cutout at London bar

Originally appeared on E! Online

There won't be a death by a thousand papercuts for Travis Kelce.

After all, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end played it cool when he recently ran into a cardboard cutout of Taylor Swift during his visit to London in support of the singer's Eras Tour.

“We were having a ‘Swiftie Party’ later that day," Jessi Riley, a bar manager at the Philadelphia-inspired dive bar Passyunk Avenue, told People of the encounter. "It was extra funny because I was setting up the cardboard cutout of Taylor Swift as Travis walked in.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Riley continued, “I kind of said, ‘Sorry about the girlfriend, we’re having a Taylor Swift after-party tonight,’ and he said, ‘As am I.’"

And in the afterglow of the exchange, Kelce ordered a beer and a cheesesteak, according to the manager.

"He was a bit early, so I wasn’t expecting him for another 45 minutes," Riley recounted, "so there I was standing with his girlfriend!”

But what was Kelce doing at the local pub in the first place? He was recording his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year.

“He walked in and gave me a big bear hug around the shoulders," Riley said of Jason Kelce, "and it just felt normal."

In fact, the former football player brought along his wife Kylie Kelce, with the couple leaving a $100 bill reading "F--k Dallas, Go Birds and Go Cabrini" pinned to the wall in keeping with the bar's tradition.

“She insisted on standing on a chair and pinning it at the highest part of the venue herself and I just kept thinking, ‘Please don’t fall,'" Riley recalled, adding that Kylie Kelce — who graduated from Pennsylvania's Cabrini University in 2017 — was "so cool, very down to earth."

But visiting a Philly-themed bar wasn't the only highlight of the Kelces' family trip across the pond. During the filming of his podcast episode, Kelce couldn't help but to gush over how he and Swift were introduced to British royalty backstage at her concert.

"I was lucky enough I got there early and got to meet Prince William," the NFL star said on his show. "How about that? Your Royal Highness. He was the coolest motherf--king dude."

Jimmy Kimmel is recalling partying with Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce at a party packed with A-Listers.