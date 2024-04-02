Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift is rubbing off on Travis Kelce.

As the Kansas City Chiefs player gets ready to host his second annual Kelce Jam music festival, he's sharing some of the tips and tricks he's learned from his Grammy-winning girlfriend.

"Don't try and be Taylor, that's what I learned," Kelce told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published April 2. "Yeah, she's on a whole other stratosphere. She's the best at what she does for a reason."

The three-time Super Bowl winner continued his praise of the "Cruel Summer" singer, noting that she's "so articulate" in everything thing she does. "That's the beauty of it," he noted. "I'd be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up."

And with artists like Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz taking the stage at Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City May 18, the athlete is more than ready to enjoy the show.

"It was such a blast that I had to do it again this year. I'm so excited," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's going to be so much, fun and I cannot wait to get back out and celebrate with KC, man."

While Kelce hasn't thrown a massive concert since the inaugural Kelce Jam last year, he has gotten a front-row seat at one of the biggest stadium events in the world. After all, since he and Swift took their romance public in September, he's traveled all over the world—including Argentina, Singapore and Australia—to play cheer captain during her four-hour-long Eras Tour performances.

And for Kelce, seeing her connect with fans across the globe will never go out of style.

"She really relates to the people she's performing in front of," he explained, "and so I'll take that."

