Travis Kelce's ex details breakup amid his Taylor Swift romance

Kayla Nicole is still working through her breakup with Travis Kelce.

Over a year after the Kansas City Chiefs player and Taylor Swift brought their romance into the public eye, the model shared how she is still reeling from her and Kelce’s 2022 breakup.

“Going through a public breakup,” Nicole detailed in a preview for Special Forces released Nov. 27, as tears streamed down her face, “It’s been overwhelming.”

Later, a fellow contestant Alana Blanchard asks her who her ex is, and Nicole whispers, “Travis Kelce.”

This is not the first time that the model has expressed how difficult it has been to see her ex moving on with the “Karma” singer, given the fierce dedication of her fanbase.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” she admitted on an October episode of the Unapologetically Angel podcast. “You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person.”

But despite feeling overwhelmed by the hateful comments at times, Nicole understands that the online criticism has nothing to do with her as a person.

“I think there’s something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people,” she posited of her ex’s sharp rise to stardom. “And it’s unfortunate because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”

Nicole has had to bore the brunt of Kelce’s catapult into the spotlight amid his romance with Swift — going so far as to unfollow his teammate Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes to “protect” herself — but she is not the only one who has detailed its challenges.

In fact, Kelce’s family including parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, as well as his brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce, have all shared their perspective on stepping into the spotlight.

“It's been crazy," Jason Kelce — who shares Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, Bennett, 22 months and has a fourth baby on the way with Kylie Kelce — shared in June on the "Whiskey Ginger" podcast. “Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level and that's a whole other side of it. Kylie and I think we have it bad and then we go hang out with one of them, and it's like, ‘This is a whole other situation here.' You can't be a normal person at that point.”

Kelce, meanwhile, maintains that he’s doing perfectly fine.

“It's the life I chose,” he told CBS Mornings in September. "I have fun with it. It comes with the territory.”

