The Everwood cast is honoring the late Treat Williams.

After learning that the actor—who played Dr. Andy Brown on the drama series—passed away, several of his former co-stars paid tribute on social media.

"The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time," Emily VanCamp wrote on Instagram June 13. "Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend."

Added Scott Wolf, "I love him and his beautiful family. Broken-hearted."

Sarah Drew also expressed how she was "so utterly heartbroken" over the loss of Treat—sending love to his family—and Gregory Smith shared his memories of him as well.

"This news is devastating," the actor, who played his TV son Ephram, told People, "Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much."

He added, "I'm very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended TV family. He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure. I'm sending love to his family, Pam, Gil and Elinor. He will be deeply missed."

Vivien Cardone, who played Treat's TV daughter Delia, also shared how she'll remember him.

"My heart is shattered," she wrote on Instagram. "You were my second father, both on and off screen. In a strange new place, surrounded by unfamiliar people, you were the first person who made Utah and Everwood feel like home."

Reflecting on how his death came less than two weeks after the passing of fellow Everwood star John Beasley, the actress noted, "John was the soul of our little show" while Treat was "its beating heart, the one who brought us all together, who made us feel like a family."

"Thank you for always being there for me, for keeping our relationship strong all of these years after our time on Everwood had passed," she continued. "Thank you for treating me, my siblings, and my mother like we were your own flesh and blood. Thank you for being a shining example of dedication, commitment, and humility in the world of Hollywood. Thank you for making those years on Everwood the most magical and cherished memories of my childhood. You will always be my TV Papa. I love you so much."

Treat's family shared on June 12 that he passed away in Dorset, Vermont, following a motorcycle accident. He was 71 years old.

"As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time," they said in a statement obtained by E! News. "Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him."

The star—who also appeared on shows like Chesapeake Shores and Chicago Fire as well as movies like Hair and Deep Rising—is survived by his wife Pam Van Sant and their children Gill and Ellie.

"We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief," the family added. "To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers."