UK Singer Duffy Says She Left Spotlight After Being Kidnapped and Raped

Welsh singer Duffy said in her first public Instagram post Tuesday that she left the spotlight during her ascent to stardom almost 10 years ago because she had been kidnapped and raped, NBC News reports.

Duffy, whose real name is Aimee Anne Duffy, said that she opened up about the incident to a journalist, who is not identified in the post, who found her last summer and that it felt "amazing" to talk. The 35-year-old artist said she wasn't sure why it felt like the right time, but that she wanted to share her story with the world.

"The truth is, and please trust me, I am OK and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days," Duffy said. "Of course, I survived. The recovery took time."

The message is the only public post on Duffy's verified Instagram account, which has more than 36,000 followers.

