Universal announces spring opening date for Epic Universe theme park

Universal has something epic in store for thrill-seekers this spring.

The company announced that its newest theme park, Universal Epic Universe, will open at Universal Orlando Resort on May 22, 2025.

Dubbed Universal Destinations and Experiences' most ambitious theme part, Epic Universe will have 50 immersive experiences and five themed "worlds": Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

A rendering of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, which will debut at Universal Epic Universe on May 22, 2025. (Universal Orlando Resort)

A rendering of Super Nintendo World, which will debut at Universal Epic Universe on May 22, 2025. (Universal Orlando Resort)

"This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year," Universal Orlando Resort president and COO Karen Irwin said. "With the addition of this spectacular new theme park, our guests will embark on an unforgettable vacation experience with a week’s worth of thrills that will be nothing short of epic! Our Universe will never be the same."

Sitting at the end of the park will be the new Universal Helios Grand Hotel. The 500-room property includes scenic views of Epic Universe and has a dedicated entrance into the park.

A rendering of the Universal Helios Grand Hotel, which will open its doors alongside Universal Epic Universe on May 22, 2025. (Universal Orlando Resort)

When do Universal Epic Universe tickets go on sale?

The first wave of ticket sales will go live on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The sales will include a variety of multi-day tickets and vacation packages that include three, four or five days admission to Universal’s theme parks, including one day admission to Epic Universe.

Annual passholders can get their hands on single-day Epic Universe tickets beginning Thursday, Oct. 24, before they go on sale to the general public. Single-day tickets for the general public will be available in the months leading up to the opening of the park.

In addition to Epic Universe tickets, Universal Helios Grand Hotel reservations will also open on Oct. 22 with stays beginning on May 22.

Universal Epic Universe ticket prices

Three-day packages that include one day at Epic Universe will range from $352 to $521 depending on the dates.

Guests can receive a maximum savings of $200 with a seven-night vacation package that includes a five-day ticket, one-day separate entry into Epic Universe, a seven-night star at a Universal Orlando resort and early park admission for Universal Epic Universe, Universal Volcano Bay and either Universal Studios Florida or Universal Islands of Adventure up to one hour before the park opens.