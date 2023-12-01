Uzo Aduba gives birth, welcomes first baby with husband Robert Sweeting

Originally appeared on E! Online

Uzo Aduba has officially taken on a new role: mom.

The "Orange is the New Black" star announced she and husband Robert Sweeting welcomed their baby girl, Adaiba Lee Nonyem, in a heartfelt message on social media.

"I've never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life," Aduba wrote on Instagram Nov. 30, alongside a pair of photos with her newborn. "I really don't know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain."

She also shared a sweet note to her little one. "We love you so much," the Emmy winner continued. "Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother's names who came before you."

In fact, the 42-year-old couldn't help but marvel as she enters her new chapter. "I'm a Mommy you guys," she added. "I've joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it."

Aduba's "Orange Is the New Black" family was quick to share the love in the comments, with Danielle Brooks gushing, "My God. This is so beautiful, congratulations on the expansion of your beautiful family Uzo."

Laverne Cox also chimed in, "Congratulations darling!! What a blessing!"

Back in June, the "Lightyear" actress confirmed she was pregnant with her and Sweeting's first baby, debuting her growing baby bump on the red carpet at the Tony Awards. That same day, she reflected on the journey she and the filmmaker, whom she wed in 2021, were about to embark on.

"What a blessing," she wrote in a June Instagram video of her holding a onesie. "My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited."

Not only has the couple's latest chapter brought a sense of excitement, but for the "In Treatment" actress, it's also served as motivation.

"The idea of growing a life inside of me, while still pursuing my passions," she told NewBeauty in October. "Getting up and going to work, and handling my day-to-day made me realize how strong I truly am and how much I can do mentally and physically. I just felt really powerful."

And that feeling of power continues.

"I grew up in a home where I got to see my mother, be a mother and work," she explained. "That is something that partly inspired my motherhood as well."