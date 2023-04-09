Valerie Bertinelli Says Her Cooking Show Has Been Canceled After 14 Seasons on Food Network

Valerie Bertinelli’s Food Network show “Valerie’s Home Cooking” has been canceled after 14 seasons, the host shared on Instagram April 8.

In the video, Bertinelli said she had “some good news” as well as some “bad news” for her fans.

“The good news is that (April 9) at 12 noon on Food Network, the 14th season of ‘Valerie’s Home Cooking’ starts airing all new episodes,” she said. “The bad news is that it’s its final season."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Bertinelli said that the network canceled her show last summer and that she had “no idea why,” adding, “I didn’t say anything last summer because honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind. But they have not.”

“So this is it. This is the final season,” she continued. “I have loved making this show. It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy. I love the crew. I loved everybody in production. They loved making this show for you.”

The Food Network did not respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment April 8.

Bertinelli concluded her video with a message to her viewers and fans, adding, “So I hope you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you.”

“Valerie’s Home Cooking” premiered on the Food Network in 2015. The first episode featured several of her co-stars from “Hot in Cleveland” including Betty White, Jane Leeves, and Wendie Malick as she hosted them for brunch, according to Food Network.

In October 2017, after releasing her book, “Valerie’s Home Cooking: More than 100 Delicious Recipes to Share with Friends and Family,” Bertinelli gave TODAY Food a behind-the-scenes detail about her show and the plethora of famous faces that she’s cooked for on screen.

“I don’t let any of them cook,” she said. “They’re there to have fun and eat my food. There are some who want to learn stuff, so that’s always fun.”

In addition to the assortment of celebrity guests, Bertinelli also cooked for her ex-husband, Tom Vitale, according to the network’s website.

The couple tied the knot on New Year’s Day in 2011. However, in 2021, Bertinelli filed for legal separation before filing for divorce in May 2022.

When the divorce was finalized in November 2022, the former “One Day at a Time” star celebrated the news on social media, calling the moment the “second best day of my life” in a tweet.

Opening up to TODAY about her split in a June 2022 interview, Bertinelli said, “I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone.”

“I’ll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son,” she said, referring to her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, who she shares with her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, adding “and hopefully one day grandchildren.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: