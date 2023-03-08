Raquel Leviss is sending a message of atonement to Ariana Madix.

Amid allegations of an affair between the "Vanderpump Rules" star and co-star Tom Sandoval—who dated Madix for nine years until their recent split—Leviss has broken her silence.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," she wrote in a March 8 Instagram statement. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

As the reality star explained, she is now vowing to use this as a time of reflection.

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," she continued. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

Leviss went on to note the impact the scandal has had on the cast as a whole.



"Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it," she added, "Beyond my own actions, I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated." (E! News has not independently confirmed allegations of assault).

The 28-year-old—who split from co-star James Kennedy in December 2021—also shared the steps she's already taken during this time.



"I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health," she wrote. "I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now, I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."

Leviss' statement on the matter comes just hours after Sandoval released his own public apology to his now ex.

"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," he wrote, in part, in a March 7 Instagram post. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."



As for Madix, she has not publicly commented on the split or allegations.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)