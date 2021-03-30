Vanessa Bryant Says She Knows Kobe Is ‘So Proud' of Daughter Natalia as She's Accepted to USC

Natalia Bryant is college-bound!

The 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant just got accepted into the University of Southern California. Fortunately, the future USC student's heartwarming reaction to the news was captured on camera by her proud momma.

"I got in, I got in, I got in!" Natalia excitedly said in the video, while also celebrating her achievement with a few enthusiastic jumps and a huge smile on her face. In the short clip, the model also rocked the school's gear, wearing a grey USC sweater and crimson-colored leggings.

"Tears of joy," Vanessa captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, March 30. "I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it."

"You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded," the 38-year-old star continued. "I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!"

Vanessa's friends and followers expressed their excitement for Natalia as well, with Viola Davis commenting, "Wooohooo!!!! Congratulations."

"Yay!!!!! Congratulations #fighton," Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards responded, with Michelle Williams adding, "Yesssssssssssss!!!"

News of Natalia's USC acceptance comes only a couple of weeks after Vanessa revealed her daughter got into California's Loyola Marymount University. At the time, she quipped, "So glad you got accepted but Too far... j/k."

Vanessa has actually been championing her eldest child to attend USC. Back in January, the mom of four posted a photo of Natalia wearing a blue sweater with an embroidered patch that featured the university's logo.

"#Cali 4 ever," she wrote, adding the hashtag #USC.

That same month, she explained that Natalia was already making her college plans, writing, "NYU is one of her top schools. (@nataliabryant chose not to apply ED to her top 5 schools). I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here."

Moreover, this isn't Natalia's only major milestone. In late February, she signed with a top modeling agency just a few days after turning 18.

IMG Models Worldwide announced the deal on Instagram with a quote from the superstar.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," a message read at the time. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

A month before signing a modeling contract, Natalia and her family honored the one-year anniversary of Kobe and Gianna's death.

At the time, Vanessa reflected on the tragedy, while also posting a letter from one of Gianna's friends.

"Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna's best friends, Aubrey," she shared on social media on Jan. 25. "I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real."

She concluded, "Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you! #PlayGigisWay #Mambacita #Mamba #DaddysGirl #GirlDad."