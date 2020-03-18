Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens Faces Backlash After Calling Virus Shutdowns ‘Bull—-‘

Hudgens, 31, posted another video Tuesday and said her comments were being taken out of context

By Alyssa Newcomb | TODAY

In this file photo, Vanessa Hudgens poses at the opening night of the revival of Ivo van Hove's "West Side Story"on Broadway at The Broadway Theatre on February 20, 2020 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Actress Vanessa Hudgens is facing backlash after she called the coronavirus shutdowns "bull----" and said people dying as a result of the virus is "inevitable."

"Um, yeah, till July sounds like a bunch of bull----, I'm sorry," Hudgens said in the video. "It's a virus, I get it, I respect it, but at the same time, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but like… inevitable? I don't know, maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

"What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you," journalist Yashar Ali wrote on Twitter.

Hudgens, 31, posted another video Tuesday and said her comments were being taken out of context.

Entertainment News

coronavirus Mar 10

Festivals, Concerts and Other Events Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus Fears

coronavirus Mar 17

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Pledge $1M for Coronavirus Relief

"It's a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that is what I hope that is what you guys are doing too and in full quarantine and staying safe and sane," she said. "I don't take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside, y'all."

She later posted an apology to Twitter, writing she was "so sorry for the way I have offended anyone..."

"I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now," she wrote, in part. "This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever."

She ended the post encouraging fans to "stay safe and healthy during this crazy time."

Hudgens' videos come as some of her fellow celebrities have revealed they have tested positive for the coronavirus. Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they tested positive in Australia. The couple is now in quarantine at their home in Australia.

On Monday, actor Idris Elba also shared he has tested positive, but said he hadn't yet experienced any symptoms. He was pictured in London last week with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who also said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Vanessa Hudgenscoronavirusshutdown
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us