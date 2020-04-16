Veteran Actor, Tony-Winner Brian Dennehy Dies at 81

Veteran actor Brian Dennehy, who was a two-time Tony winner and starred opposite Sylvester Stallone in "First Blood," died Wednesday as his Connecticut home, according to one of the actor's children who shared the news on social media.
Dennehy played the Washington state sheriff who pursues Vietnam vet John Rambo in 1982's "First Blood" and a D.A. out to save his own skin in the Harrison Ford film "Presumed Innocent."
Dennehy won Tony Awards in 1999 and 2003 for playing Willy Loman in "Death of a Salesman" and Tyrone in "Long Day's Journey Into Night."
