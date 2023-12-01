Originally appeared on E! Online

The memory of Paul Walker lives on in the next generation.

Ten years after the actor's fatal car accident, his "Fast & Furious" costar Vin Diesel reflected on the legacy he left behind. Sharing a throwback photo of his daughter Hania "Similce" Riley Sinclair snuggled up with Walker while looking at a phone together, Diesel wrote on Instagram Nov. 30, "This is one of my favorite images ever taken."

"You knew how proud I was when my daughter, the Alpha Angel, your niece would play the piano… well last night she was playing Moonlight Sonata," he continued. "The next song she started playing on the piano is by an artist you would have loved, named Billie Eilish, ‘What was I made for.'"

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

As Diesel listened to the 15-year-old play, he imagined how "the other angels all came and joined her at the piano."

"I know you were listening," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star wrote to his late friend. "After ten years… I know these days of beautiful remembrance will be filled with tears. But as time rolls on, with each year that passes… more smiles manage to break through the tears."

Paul Walker: A Life in Pictures

Referencing Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's 2015 song dedicated to Walker, he added, "Cause I know, when I see you again… our brotherhood will be stronger than we left it."

Since Walker's death, Diesel has continued to keep close with the "Varsity Blues" alum's family, including his daughter Meadow Walker. In fact, when the model wed Louis Thornton-Allen in 2021, Diesel walked her down the aisle and his daughter "Similce" served as her Maid of Honor.

"How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast," Diesel mused in a tribute to Walker one month after the nuptials, "but maybe somehow you did."

Meadow Walker is remembering her dad Paul Walker on a somber anniversary.