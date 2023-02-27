Walk of Fame Star for Courteney Cox Unveiled

There was a “Friends” reunion on Hollywood Boulevard Monday when a star on the Walk of Fame honoring Courteney Cox was unveiled.

The star is “a few feet away from” Jennifer Aniston's, said Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were among the speakers at Monday's star unveiling.

It is the 2,750th star since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Born June 15, 1964, in Birmingham, Alabama, and raised in its suburb of Mountain Brook, Cox dropped out of Mount Vernon College in Washington, D.C. to pursue a modeling career.

Cox made her acting debut in a 1984 episode of the CBS daytime drama, “As the World Turns.”

She appeared in the video for the Bruce Springsteen song, “Dancing in the Dark,” later that year as the young woman Springsteen pulls from the audience at the St. Paul Civic Center to dance with him on stage.

Cox's first series was the 1985-86 NBC science fiction comedy-drama “Misfits of Science” portraying a troubled telekinetic teenager with a history of juvenile delinquency.

Cox made her film debut in the 1987 thriller “Down Twisted.”

Cox had a recurring role in the NBC comedy “Family Ties” from 1987-89 as the girlfriend of Alex P. Keaton (Michael J. Fox). She was the female lead in “The Trouble With Larry,” which ran for three episodes on CBS in 1993.

During “Friends'” 1994-2004 run, Cox appeared in the first three "Scream” films as reporter and author Gale Weathers, a role she reprised in the next three films, including "Scream VI," set to be released March 10.

Cox's other film credits include “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “3000 Miles to Graceland,” “Masters of the Universe,” “Cocoon: The Return,” “The Longest Yard” and “Mr. Destiny.”