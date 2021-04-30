Walmart Is Opposing Kanye West's Bid for ‘Yeezy' Trademark

Walmart has filed formal opposition to Kanye West's bid to trademark his "Yeezy" logo, with the superstore titan saying the rapper's symbol looks too much like its own stamp.

The retail giant said consumers could mistake the "Walmart Spark Design" with the "Yeezy" symbol that's in the same general shape but is expressed in dots rather than solid marks.

"As expressed in Walmart’s previous correspondence, Walmart believes the logo design depicted in the Yeezy Application is confusingly similar to Walmart’s well-known spark logo design," Walmart attorney Erica Goven wrote in a letter to West's attorneys earlier this month.

